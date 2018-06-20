Billie Lourd is there for mum Carrie Fisher in Star Wars 40th anniversary cast photo

There is a big (BIG) presence missing from the Star Wars 40th anniversary cast photo as Mark Hamill reunites with Harrison Ford and George Lucas – but Billie Lourd has stepped in to honour the memory of her late mother, Carrie Fisher.

Peter Mayhew (aka Chewbacca) shared a photo of that first generation of cast and crew, including C3PO actor Anthony Daniels and former Ewok Warwick Davis.

And in the absence of the Princess Leia actress, who died at Christmas 2016, her daughter Lourd was welcomed into the original Star Wars family for the big group photo – as fans quickly spotted.

I absolutely love that Billie is standing for her unforgettable mom, and that they included Dave Filoni. My childhood and the reason I love movies is on this picture. — El George (@ElGeorgeRiveraR) June 20, 2018

Billie shines with her presence for herself & for her mom. 🌟🌟💞 — Miro A. Williams ∞ (@Adiaphora_Miro) June 20, 2018

Of course, the young actress did star alongside her mother as Lieutenant Connix in the later movies, The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi – so in this celebration of the beginnings of the franchise, it seemed fitting for her to represent both her mother and the new generation…