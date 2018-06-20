Who are the couples on Love Island 2018?

These are all the latest couples currently in the Love Island villa

The latest recoupling on Love Island has taken place – and the first few islanders have left.

But who are the couples that are currently sticking it on in the villa and getting grafting?

Here are all the couples that are currently paired up on the ITV2 show:

Adam and Rosie

There was a love triangle of gigantic proportions when Adam, Rosie and Kendall were embroiled in what can only be described an epic mess.

You can read more about exactly what happened here, but suffice to say Adam ended up choosing Rosie – and Kendall was the first to leave the island. Since then, Zara McDermott has entered the villa and Adam has AGAIN had his head turned by another pretty brunette…

Let’s just say that things between Adam and Rosie right now are…well, they’re not good.

Samira and Alex

The second boy into the villa was Dr Alex George. And, bit ridiculous, but none of the girls stepped forward for him! He chose Laura, but after she was stollen by Wes (do keep up!) he was left without a partner.

So after Samira Mighty was pied by both Eyal Booker and Jack Fincham (when she stepped forward for them and they chose other girls over her), Samira and Alex ended up being a couple.

Although a rather unlikely pairing, Alex again picked Samira at the recoupling, saying that he thought she deserved a proper chance in the villa and a shot at finding love with someone. What a nice lad!

Since then, Alex has had not one but TWO smooches with Ellie, so could the days of this #friendshipgoals couple be numbered?

Dani and Jack

It’s already been pretty up and down for Dani and Jack, but at the moment things are looking very rosy for the pair, who recently shared their first kiss and even a night in the Hideaway.

Dani even said the smooch left her feeling like Meghan Markle…

Laura and Wes

When none of the girls stepped forward for Dr Alex, he chose to couple up with Laura. But their partnership was very short-lived when Wes Nelson walked into the villa. Wes, the third boy into the villa, had Laura step forward for him and Alex was relegated. Oh dear. Alex was eventually paired with Samira, who none of the boys chose during the coupling.

When it then came to the recoupling, Wes again chose Laura. But ever since Ellie walked into the villa, it looks as though Wes has had his head turned a little… There are potentially choppy waters ahead for these two.

Megan and Eyal

Although there seemed to be some flames of passion between Megan and Eyal initially, things have gone rather quiet for the pair of late. We’re not sure these two have ‘everlasting love’ written all over them, but we’ll wait and see…

Josh and Georgia

After Niall had to leave Love Island, Georgia wasted no time in coupling up with Josh. They seem to be a good match, but as we know, it can all change in a heartbeat in the villa…

Who’s currently single on Love Island?

The singletons on Love Island at the moment are:

