What time is Coronation Street on tonight? And what happens in Tuesday’s hour-long episode?

Coronation Street fans left reeling from the news that their favourite soap had been shifted out of the schedules on Monday can cheer up: there’s an hour-long episode showing at 8.00pm this evening. Instead of putting Corrie on against the England match on BBC1, ITV instead chose to move the Weatherfield drama on a day. Hence the Street being given an unusual Tuesday-night slot.

Advertisement

As for what happens, it’s fair to say that Eva’s baby bombshell will have far-reaching repercussions. Peter and Toyah have already split up in the wake of the shock news about Susie’s parentage being revealed. Now the stage is set for a custody battle as Johnny Connor vows to fight for the future of the granddaughter he never knew he had.

Elsewhere, we have Fiz left gutted when she finds out from Hope that Tyrone is going out on a date with fellow garage employee Abi. But little does Ty realise that Abi is merely playing the dating game in order to convince social services that she’s in a settled relationship.

Craig admits to Bethany that he fancies Kayla but he’s worried about getting it wrong. Despite a pang of jealousy, Bethany helps Craig compose a text inviting Kayla for a drink.

And when Alya wonders if she’s bitten off more than she can chew at the factory Sarah is given food for thought. Handing her CV to Alya, she suggests she makes a perfect PA…

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.