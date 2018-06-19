Hollyoaks: Imran burns Misbah in shock liquid attack next week

Imran Maalik’s violent abuse of his mother Misbah continues in Hollyoaks next week as the teenager’s terrifying temper explodes when he throws boiling hot liquid over his parent leaving the devastated doctor with serious burns.

Misbah must let her son down when he begs to be allowed on the football team’s upcoming trip to Barcelona as they can’t afford it, but the sneaky lad eventually gets his own way and even convinces his mum to let him use her credit card to buy some new boots.

But instead of purchasing sporting essentials, Imran and best mate Ollie Morgan decide to blow Mrs Maalik’s money on alcohol instead…

When she finds out, Misbah is fuming and bans Imran from the excursion – leading to yet another violent outburst from her boy who throws a scalding hot cup of tea over her in his outrage.

Seriously scarred but desperate to protect her son’s sinister secret yet again, Misbah is flustered as she prepares for a visit from snooty Aunty Kameela amidst the chaos of trying to hide evidence of Imran’s abuse. The family are forced to stand on ceremony for judgmental Kameela, who is not impressed when she discovers Imran has been stealing booze and criticises Misah’s too-soft parenting skills.

Will Misbah snap and blurt out to the whole family the shocking truth that Imran has been physically and mentally abusing his mother for months?

