Emmerdale: Lachlan receives threatening anonymous texts – who knows his deadly secret? The suspects revealed!

The net appears to closing in on Emmerdale killer Lachlan White in next week’s episodes – but which villager knows about his deadly secrets? The upcoming drama will see the teen terror start to receive menacing anonymous text messages, so is the truth about his murder spree about to be revealed? Or will Lachlan once again go to extreme lengths to remain at liberty?

Advertisement

Fans of the ITV soap have already seen Lachlan cause a car crash that resulted in the deaths of his mum Chrissie and grandfather Lawrence, while scenes shown last month saw him also bump off best mate Gerry. And tensions will increase again later this week when Lachlan prepares to do away with potential Whingles investor Freddy, who wants Belle to be his business trainee in London.

In the run-up to the showdown with Freddy, Lachlan will be seen tracking the newcomer’s movements in his car, only to be flagged down by a drunken Priya who asks Lachlan to take her home. But when Priya falls asleep in the passenger seat, Lachlan glances at a stone he’s stashed in the footwell before hitting the gas. When Freddy then parks up at a nearby hotel, Lachlan gets out of the car and prepares to attack him…

Emmerdale isn’t yet revealing the outcome of this encounter, though by next week, Belle will be seen telling Lachlan that she’s turned down the job offer and that Freddy has pulled his investment. Lachlan reassures her that they’ll make Whingles work. But soon Jai and Rishi are confronting Lachlan and he struggles to lie his way out of their accusations. Belle, meanwhile, is quick to tell her boyfriend that he needs to get over his jealousy if they’re to make their relationship work.

Pretty soon, though, Lachlan has even greater concerns when messages start arriving on his mobile that contain not-so-veiled threats. As the texts start mounting up, Lachlan’s fears also increase. Just who has it in for him?

Might Priya have seen more than Lachlan first thought? Has Liv pieced together more clues? Maybe Rebecca has had a moment of sudden clarity? Is Gerry’s fake relative Terry back on the scene? Might Belle be operating under the influence of the voices in her head? Has Ronnie returned to seek vengeance for Lawrence? Is Robert stirring the pot, perhaps? Is Andy getting revenge for being framed by Lachlan and Chrissie? Or is the mystery messenger someone else entirely?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.