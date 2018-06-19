EastEnders: Ollie is accused of beating up wife Jean

Ollie Walters will stand accused of hitting estranged wife Jean when he returns to EastEnders in scenes to be shown next week. The pair’s marriage has been the subject of fan speculation ever since Jean returned to Albert Square on her own earlier this year. After being witnessed making a telephone call to Ollie during which she appeared to sever all ties, Jean has avoided any questions about her marriage – but it now appears that viewers are set to learn the truth.

The upcoming drama sees Kat realise that Jean is hiding something when the Slaters raise the issue of her perhaps being able to return to Brighton. After Kat does some digging, she invites Ollie to the house for lunch on Saturday, but tells Mo that she a plan to confront him. When Mo asks why, Kat reveals that Ollie has been physically hurting Jean.

But scenes to be shown on Thursday 29 June will see Ollie turn up unannounced, only to get a shock when Kat and Mo start shouting the odds without first hearing him out. So is Ollie guilty of what he’s been accused of doing? Or has Kat made a mistake in suspecting him of domestic abuse? Certainly, by the end of next week, Jean is accusing her family of getting hold of the wrong end of the stick. But what is the truth about her and Ollie’s rocky marriage?

