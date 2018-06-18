Accessibility Links

World Cup 2018: What time is Group G fixture England v Panama on TV? What channel’s it on? When’s kick off?

Everything you need to know about the Group G game at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod

England fans cheer for their team during the international friendly football match between England and Peru at Wembley Stadium in north London on May 30, 2014. AFP PHOTO / ADRIAN DENNIS -- NOT FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING USE / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo credit should read ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images)

When is the England v Panama World Cup 2018 Group G game being played?

The game will take place on Sunday 24th June

What time is kick off?

The match begins at 1pm BST.

What stadium is hosting the tie?

Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod

Is it live on BBC or ITV on TV in the UK?

Full match coverage will be aired on BBC.

Who are the other teams in World Cup 2018 Group G?

Group G is made up of Belgium, Panama, Tunisia and England.

Full fixtures for Group G can be found here

What are the latest odds?

Check the latest odds for the England v Panama World Cup 2018 match here

Do you have all the World Cup 2018 fixtures by group?

Sure we do…

