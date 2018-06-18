World Cup 2018: What time is Group G fixture England v Panama on TV? What channel’s it on? When’s kick off?
Everything you need to know about the Group G game at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod
When is the England v Panama World Cup 2018 Group G game being played?
The game will take place on Sunday 24th June
What time is kick off?
The match begins at 1pm BST.
What stadium is hosting the tie?
Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod
Is it live on BBC or ITV on TV in the UK?
Full match coverage will be aired on BBC.
- Complete World Cup 2018 guide – including every match fixture, kick-off time, TV channel, venue and more
Who are the other teams in World Cup 2018 Group G?
Group G is made up of Belgium, Panama, Tunisia and England.
Full fixtures for Group G can be found here
What are the latest odds?
Check the latest odds for the England v Panama World Cup 2018 match here
