Viewers are loving Slaven Bilić’s blunt honesty during ITV’s World Cup coverage

His thoughts on whether Switzerland's goal should've been disallowed? "To be fair, I don't care"

During the post-match analysis of the World Cup game between Brazil and Switzerland, football manager and pundit Slaven Bilić was asked what he thought about a somewhat controversial VAR decision during the match.

And his reaction was absolutely amazing.

When discussing whether Switzerland’s goal in the 1-1 draw should have been allowed, Ian Wright and Gary Neville argued that a foul had taken place.

But when Bilić was asked, he said “If I was Brazil manager, I would ask for a foul… if I was Swiss manager I would say no foul. So it’s one of them.”

Told he was sitting on the fence and pushed to make a decision between the two, he simply said: “To be fair, I don’t care”, prompting his fellow pundits to fall about laughing.

Viewers were absolutely loving Bilić’s blunt honesty – and even more so the fact that the Croatian manager managed to get a smile out of Roy Keane:

Bilić, you legend 😂 Pundits obsessed with debating VAR, claiming that Switzerland's goal should have been disallowed for a small push. They ask Slav, he says "if I managed Brazil, I'd ask for it; if Swiss, I'd say no". When pressed… "to be fair I don't care" 🤣 #WorldCup — David Cann (@drwhofan_194) June 17, 2018

Slaven Bilic with the punditry line of the World Cup — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) June 17, 2018

Slaven Bilic is great. 'He doesn't care' if it was a foul or not for the Switzerland goal. Perhaps he's as tired as I am when it comes to the endless debate about decisions in post-match analysis. Enlighten me about the game; I don't care if an ex-player thinks it's a foul! — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) June 17, 2018

Love Slaven Bilic. Not just for saying it how it is…but getting a smile out of Roy Keane 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5mZp8xxPFA — Manish Bhasin (@_manishbhasin) June 17, 2018

Slaven Bilic saying he doesn't care about refereeing decisions and would rather talk about the game, he's great. — Grace (@GraceOnFootball) June 17, 2018

Slaven Bilić is up there with my favourite pundits. — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) June 17, 2018

Loving Slaven Bilic punditry ‘to be honest, I don’t care!’ 🤣🤣🤣 👏👏 — Lynsey Hipgrave (@lynseyhipgrave1) June 17, 2018

