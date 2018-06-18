Neighbours: Toadie and Andrea’s secret baby! Ryan Moloney reacts to shock twist

Neighbours’ Toadie Rebecchi is set to receive a big bombshell in the shape of a baby boy he conceived with con artist Andrea Somers – but has no idea he exists until he meets him next week!

As new reaches the Rebecchis’ fugitive Andrea has been spotted in Hobart, Sindi Watts arrives in Ramsay Street on Monday 26 June clutching newborn Hugo claiming he’s the son of Toadie and scheming Andrea, who cruelly posed as Jarrod’s missing-presumed-dead ex-wife Dee before her and Sindi’s scam to steal money was exposed.

Imposter Andrea fled but was followed to London by Toadie, who slept with his dead wife’s doppelgänger in a moment of weakness. The incident destroyed Toad and Sonya’s marriage, but the pair eventually put it behind them and renewed their wedding vows at Christmas – unaware Andrea was watching from a cab.

A flashback next week reveals Andrea was secretly pregnant, as Sindi explains she came to tell Toadie about the baby but couldn’t bring herself to ruin the couple’s happy moment. But could the kid just be another of Andrea’s tricks? “There’s no way in Toadie’s mind this baby is his,” says Ryan Moloney, who plays the shocked Erinsborough resident. “For a start him and Sonya are embarking on IVF because he’s firing blanks. So Toadie thinks this is another play for more money from Sindi or Andrea, or both of them.”

Contrite Sindi insists she’s sorry for the trouble she caused and is telling the truth, and recounts how unstable Andrea recently tracked her down and left Hugo with her as she was unable to cope with a new baby – which Andrea’s daughter Willow was also aware of. None of which washes with Toadie – at first…

“Yes Sindi is terribly sorry and holds herself responsible for bringing Andrea into their lives, but that doesn’t stop Toadie and Sonya hating her!” laughs Moloney. “However, Toadie then agrees to a DNA test but is still not willing to accept this child until he knows the truth – he’s already been down that road with Willow who Andrea lied was his while pretending to be Dee.”

Left alone with Hugo, Toadie is surprised when he starts to bond with the bubba and wonders what would happen if he were his son – how does this impact on the IVF plans? If Hugo does turn out to be his, will he abandon trying for another baby with his wife? Can their relationship cope with another curveball from the spectre of Andrea? And will fans see Andrea again as this latest chapter of the plot unravels?

