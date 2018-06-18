Accessibility Links

What time is Long Lost Family: What Happened Next on TV? Everything you need to know about the ITV reunion series

Long Lost Family brought viewers plenty of tearful reunions – now Davina McCall and Nicky Campbell are returning to find out more...

Long Lost Family: What Happened Next is ready to reduce viewers to tears – happy tears. The ITV show follows long lost family members as they seek out people from their pasts.

Here’s all you need to know about the series and which familiar faces it revisits.

What time is Long Lost Family: What Happened Next on TV?

The three-part show airs on Mondays at 9pm on ITV and you can watch it live on ITV.com.

What is it about?

The show follows on from Long Lost Family, which has reunited estranged family members from across the globe.

Long Lost Family: What Happened Next offers viewers the chance to find out about the emotional next chapter in the families’ lives.

In episode one, we’ll catch up with Cathie Cutler Evans, who we last saw in 2016 when she discovered that the birth mother who had given her up for adoption had already passed away. Now she’s formed a powerful bond with new new-found half-sister Ann and their brother Mark – and we will find out how Cathie has felt about being welcomed into a huge new family.

We’ll also follow up on the story of John Ayton, who was adopted as a baby but found out the tragic news that his birth father was also dead. But now he is wondering about his birth mother – and “John’s need for answers launches an incredible new search, taking him on a journey he never thought possible”. 
Finally, Long Lost Family will take us all the way back to someone we met in series two: Maureen Charlton, who was on a mission to find the brother who had been expelled from her family for being gay. What is their relationship like now, after so many years apart?

Who are the presenters?

The series is hosted by Davina McCall and Nicky Campbell, who have presented Long Lost Family since it began in 2011.

The pair bring much needed support to the show’s guests, who often find themselves at a loss for words when confronted by their past. Campbell is known for his work with children and, having been adopted himself, offers unique insight and empathy to the show.

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

