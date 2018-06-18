Emmerdale: killer Lachlan’s future in jeopardy – watch the scene

The serial murderer is dealt a devastating bombshell that could change everything

Murdering Emmerdale teen Lachlan White could be pushed to kill again if girlfriend Belle Dingle is forced to leave him and the village behind for a job opportunity in London.

In a scene from the episode airing in hour-long edition on Friday 22 June, Lachlan has that all-too-familiar look in his eye as Belle tries and fails to blag him a place on a trainee scheme with potential investor Freddy at a top London firm.

Bright Belle has already been scouted by Freddy as having a big future in business thanks to her Whingles drink brand and offered her a year-long contract down south. Not wanting to leave her boyfriend, Belle begs Freddy to let her fella tag along and be an apprentice too – but Freddy is less than keen.

Belle eventually decides to go alone, which leads to jealous Lachlan later following Freddy and plotting to launch a surprise attack in a car park with a rock to the back of his head – is the thought of losing Belle enough to make him claim another victim so soon after killing Gerry Roberts?

Emmerdale airs this scene on Friday 22 June at 7pm on ITV.

