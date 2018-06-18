Coronation Street: Carla and Peter back together now he’s dumped Toyah?

The pair could reunite as Peter sells the Rovers to save Underworld for his ex

Now Coronation Street’s Peter Barlow is a free agent, rumours are rife he is set to reunite with ex-wife Carla Connor, potentially reigniting one of the streets’ most explosive romances of recent times.

Viewers saw Peter dump partner Toyah Battersby in last Friday’s episode (15 June) for her betrayal over baby Susie, who he now knows is Eva Price’s daughter with the late Aidan Connor and that Toyah lied about their surrogate Jacqui’s miscarriage and planned to pass Susie off as theirs.

According to tabloid reports, Peter is set to sell his shares in the Rovers Return pub he currently runs with Toyah in order to help his old flame Carla regain control of the Underworld factory from Alya Nazir, who was left the business by Carla’s tragic brother Aidan in his will prior to taking his own life.

If this were to happen, it’s not out of the question that Carla and Peter could end up mixing business with pleasure once more – even though the couple are old news, how long could they resist the old chemistry if they’re drawn together by Peter’s gallant act to help save the factory?

And with Mr Barlow reeling from Toyah’s betrayal, and Carla hopping from one young man’s bed to another following flings with Daniel Osbourne and Ali Neeson, is a romantic reunion inevitable?

