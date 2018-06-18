All the Coronation Street, EastEnders and Emmerdale schedule changes – how does the World Cup affect the soaps?

The World Cup coverage is messing with the scheduling of our favourite soap operas again this week, with Coronation Street, EastEnders and Emmerdale all showing on different days and at different times. To make sure that you don’t miss out on all this week’s drama, here’s a guide to what’s showing when. And there’s also a handy 60-second guide to each soap with some spoilers for the next five days:

Coronation Street

Tuesday 19 June – 8.00pm (60-minute episode)

Thursday 21 June – 8.00pm (60-minute episode)

Friday 22 June – 8.00pm (60-minute episode)

EastEnders

Monday 18 June – 9.25pm (65-minute episode)

Thursday 21 June – 9.10pm

Friday 22 June – 9.10pm

Emmerdale

Tuesday 19 June – 7.00pm (60-minute episode)

Thursday 21 June – 7.00pm (60-minute episode)

Friday 22 June – 7.00pm (60-minute episode)