World Cup 2018: What time is Group F fixture Sweden v South Korea on TV? What channel’s it on? When’s kick off?

Everything you need to know about the Group F game at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod

Swedish fans poses for the photo during the UEFA Euro 2016 Group E match between Sweden and Belgium at Stade de Nice in Nice, France on June 22, 2016 (Photo by Andrew Surma/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

When is the Sweden v South Korea World Cup 2018 Group F game being played?

The game will take place on Monday 18th June

What time is kick off?

The match begins at 1pm BST.

What stadium is hosting the tie?

Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod

Is it live on BBC or ITV on TV in the UK?

Full match coverage will be aired on ITV.

Who are the other teams in World Cup 2018 Group F?

Group F is made up of Germany, Mexico, Sweden and South Korea.

Full fixtures for Group F can be found here

Do you have all the World Cup 2018 fixtures by group?

Sure we do…

What are the latest odds?

Check the latest odds for the Sweden v South Korea World Cup 2018 match here

