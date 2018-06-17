Accessibility Links

World Cup 2018 Group C: Date, time, venue and TV channel for every match

Everything you need to know about the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group C matches between France, Australia, Peru and Denmark

Which teams are in World Cup 2018 Group C?

France

Australia

Peru

Denmark

TV and radio coverage: All Group A games are being covered live on TV in the UK by either BBC or ITV. All games are being covered live on the radio in the UK on BBC Radio 5Live and BBC Radio 5Live Sports Extra.

Group C table and current standings

Team Played Won Drawn Lost GD Points
France 1 1 0 0 1 3
Denmark 1 1 0 0 1 3
Peru 1 0 0 1 -1 0
Australia 1 0 0 1 -1 0

Click here for our full guide to TV, online and radio coverage of World Cup 2018

When is France v Australia being played? Saturday 16th June

What time is kick off? 11am BST

How can I watch the game live on TV? The BBC are showing the game in the UK

Which venue is hosting the game? Kazan Arena, Kazan

When is Peru v Denmark being played? Saturday 16th June

What time is kick off? 5pm BST

How can I watch the game live on TV? The BBC are showing the game in the UK

Which venue is hosting the game? Mordovia Arena, Saransk

When is Denmark v Australia being played? Thursday 21st June

What time is kick off? 1pm BST

How can I watch the game live on TV? ITV are showing the game in the UK

Which venue is hosting the game? Samara Arena, Samara

When is France v Peru being played? Thursday 21st June

What time is kick off? 4pm BST

How can I watch the game live on TV? ITV are showing the game in the UK

Which venue is hosing the game? Central Stadium, Yekaterinburg

When is Australia v Peru being played? Tuesday 26th June

What time is kick off? 3pm BST

How can I watch the game live on TV? ITV are showing the game in the UK

Which venue is hosing the game? Fisht Olympic Stadium, Sochi

When is Denmark v France being played? Tuesday 26th June

What time is kick off? 3pm BST

How can I watch the game live on TV? ITV are showing the game in the UK

Which venue is hosing the game? Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow

Full World Cup 2018 fixtures by group

Roy Keane ITV World Cup 2018 pundit
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

