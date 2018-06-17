Accessibility Links

Who are the couples on Love Island 2018?

Who are the couples on Love Island 2018?

After a recoupling, one islander has become the first to be dumped...

Laura Anderson and Wes Nelson on Love Island 2018

The first recoupling on Love Island has taken place – and the first islander has left.

But who are the couples that are currently sticking it on in the villa and getting grafting?

Here are all the couples that are currently paired up on the ITV2 show:

Adam and Rosie

Rosie Williams and Adam Collard on Love Island
Rosie Williams and Adam Collard on Love Island

There was a love triangle of gigantic proportions when Adam, Rosie and Kendall were embroiled in what can only be described an epic mess.

You can read more about exactly what happened here, but suffice to say Adam ended up choosing Rosie – and Kendall was the first to leave the island.

Hayley and Eyal

Hayley Hughes and Eyal Booker on Love Island 2018
Hayley Hughes and Eyal Booker on Love Island 2018 (ITV)

Hayley Hughes had a fight on her hands for Eyal Booker. When the male model walked into the villa, a whopping three girls stepped forward for him: Hayley, Dani Dyer and Samira.

Eyal eventually chose Hayley and the two became a pair. Although quite why Eyal then chose to recouple with Hayley come the ceremony around the fire pit, no-one knows.

Dani and Jack

Dani and Jack in Love Island
Dani and Jack in Love Island, ITV Pictures, SL

It’s already been pretty up and down for Dani and Jack, but at the moment things are looking very rosy for the pair, who recently shared their first kiss.

Dani even said the smooch left her feeling like Meghan Markle

Laura and Wes

Laura Anderson and Wes Nelson on Love Island 2018
Laura Anderson and Wes Nelson on Love Island 2018 (ITV)

When none of the girls stepped forward for Dr Alex, he chose to couple up with Laura. But their partnership was very short-lived when Wes Nelson walked into the villa. Wes, the third boy into the villa, had Laura step forward for him and Alex was relegated. Oh dear. Alex was eventually paired with Samira, who none of the boys chose during the coupling.

When it then came to the recoupling, Wes again chose Laura.

Samira and Alex

Samira Mighty and Alex George on Love Island 2018
Samira Mighty and Alex George on Love Island 2018 (ITV)

The second boy into the villa was Dr Alex George. And, bit ridiculous, but none of the girls stepped forward for him! He chose Laura, but after she was stollen by Wes (do keep up!) he was left without a partner.

So after Samira Mighty was pied by both Eyal Booker and Jack Fincham (when she stepped forward for them and they chose other girls over her), Samira and Alex ended up being a couple.

Although a rather unlikely pairing, Alex again picked Samira at the recoupling, saying that he thought she deserved a proper chance in the villa and a shot at finding love with someone. What a nice lad!

Niall and Georgia

Love Island episode four Niall Aslam
Love Island episode four Niall Aslam

It was basically love at first sight for Niall and Georgia after the public voted for them to go on a date. After bonding over chicken dippers, the pair have been borderline inseparable ever since.

It was a no-brainer that at the first recoupling, Niall was going to choose to pair up again with Georgia.

Who’s currently single on Love Island?

After Kendall was dumped from the villa, it means that currently all of the islanders are happily paired up.

But this is Love Island, and it’s not going to stay that way for long…

Love Island airs daily at 9pm on ITV2

All about Love Island

Love Island 2018 Zara McDermott
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

