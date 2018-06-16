World Cup 2018 TV schedule UK: Full fixture guide for every BBC and ITV match
Check out all the fixtures and results for every match at this year's Fifa World Cup, including full TV coverage details live on BBC and ITV Sport
The Fifa World Cup 2018 continues today with more action from the group stages.
In the UK live TV coverage is shared by the BBC and ITV. All matches will be shown on TV, with each broadcaster also providing a live online stream for all their World Cup matches.
For BBC games, the action will be streamed live on the BBC Sport website and on iPlayer. ITV meanwhile will have live online coverage via the ITV Hub.
There will also be full live radio coverage on BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT radio.
Click here for our full guide to TV, online and radio coverage of World Cup 2018
Check out the full fixture guide below, along with full coverage details for which channel each match is on. The final will be on Sunday 15th July 2018 in Moscow, Russia.
World Cup group stage fixtures and results – live on BBC and ITV
14 June
Russia v Saudi Arabia, 4pm ITV RESULT: Russia 5-0 Saudi Arabia
15 June
Egypt v Uruguay, 1pm BBC RESULT: Egypt 0-1 Uruguay
Morocco v Iran, 4pm ITV RESULT: Morocco 0-1 Iran
Portugal v Spain, 7pm BBC RESULT: Portugal 3-3 Spain
16 June
17 June
18 June
19 June
20 June
Uruguay v Saudi Arabia, 4pm BBC
21 June
22 June
23 June
24 June
25 June
26 June
27 June
South Korea v Germany, 3pm BBC
Switzerland v Costa Rica, 7pm ITV
28 June
Last 16 fixtures
30 June
Winner Group C v Runner-up Group D, 3pm
Winner Group A v Runner-up Group B, 7pm
1 July
Winner Group B v Runner-up Group A, 3pm
Winner Group D v Runner-up Group C, 7pm
2 July
Winner Group E v Runner-up Group F, 3pm
Winner Group G v Runner-up GroupH, 7pm
3 July
Winner Group F v Runner-up Group E, 3pm
Winner Group H v Runner-up Group G, 7pm
Quarter-finals fixtures
6 July
Quarter-final 1, 3pm
Quarter-final 2, 7pm
7 July
Quarter-final 3, 3pm
Quarter-final 4, 7pm
Semi-final fixtures
10 July
Semi-final 1, 7pm ITV
11 July
Semi-final 2, 7pm BBC
14 July
Third-place play-off, 3pm ITV
Sunday 15th July
Final, 4pm live on BBC and ITV