World Cup 2018 Group C: Date, time, venue and TV channel for every match
Everything you need to know about the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group C matches between France, Australia, Peru and Denmark
Which teams are in World Cup 2018 Group C?
France
Australia
Peru
Denmark
TV and radio coverage: All Group A games are being covered live on TV in the UK by either BBC or ITV. All games are being covered live on the radio in the UK on BBC Radio 5Live and BBC Radio 5Live Sports Extra.
Group C table and current standings
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GD
|Points
|France
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Australia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Peru
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Denmark
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Click here for our full guide to TV, online and radio coverage of World Cup 2018
When is France v Australia being played? Saturday 16th June
What time is kick off? 11am BST
How can I watch the game live on TV? The BBC are showing the game in the UK
Which venue is hosting the game? Kazan Arena, Kazan
When is Peru v Denmark being played? Saturday 16th June
What time is kick off? 5pm BST
How can I watch the game live on TV? The BBC are showing the game in the UK
Which venue is hosting the game? Mordovia Arena, Saransk
When is Denmark v Australia being played? Thursday 21st June
What time is kick off? 1pm BST
How can I watch the game live on TV? ITV are showing the game in the UK
Which venue is hosting the game? Samara Arena, Samara
When is France v Peru being played? Thursday 21st June
What time is kick off? 4pm BST
How can I watch the game live on TV? ITV are showing the game in the UK
Which venue is hosing the game? Central Stadium, Yekaterinburg
When is Australia v Peru being played? Tuesday 26th June
What time is kick off? 3pm BST
How can I watch the game live on TV? ITV are showing the game in the UK
Which venue is hosing the game? Fisht Olympic Stadium, Sochi
When is Denmark v France being played? Tuesday 26th June
What time is kick off? 3pm BST
How can I watch the game live on TV? ITV are showing the game in the UK
Which venue is hosing the game? Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow
Full World Cup 2018 fixtures by group
- Group A fixtures – Teams: Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Uruguay
- Group B fixtures – Teams: Portugal, Spain, Morocco, Iran
- Group C fixtures – Teams: France, Australia, Peru, Denmark
- Group D fixtures – Teams: Argentina, Iceland, Croatia, Nigeria
- Group E fixtures – Teams: Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica, Serbia
- Group F fixtures – Teams: Germany, Mexico, Sweden, South Korea
- Group G fixtures – Teams: Belgium, Panama, Tunisia, England
- Group H fixtures – Teams: Poland, Senegal, Columbia, Japan