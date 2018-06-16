World Cup 2018 TV coverage: how to watch all the action live from Russia – UPDATED

Your guide to watching, streaming and listening to every game of the biggest football tournament on earth this summer

Once every four years the best footballing nations come together to fight it out for the ultimate accolade in the game, the Fifa World Cup.

The 2018 finals take place in Russia and feature 32 teams, including England – the only of the home nations to have qualified for the tournament.

For a full month across June and July the TV and radio schedules will be packed with football (sometimes up to four games a day) with many of the most celebrated sporting names in world performing on the biggest stage of all. Expect to see magic from the likes of Argentina’s Lionel Messi, Neymar of Brazil, Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo, Uruguay’s Luis Suárez, French superstar Kylian Mbappé and England’s very own Harry Kane to name but a few.

How can I watch the World Cup on TV and online?

Every game of World Cup 2018 will be available to watch on TV in the UK on either BBC or ITV.

Matches on BBC will available to stream online live via BBC iPlayer and games on ITV will be available to stream live on ITV Hub.

Click here for a full list of World Cup 2018 fixtures, kick-off times, channels and venues.

Who are the BBC and ITV presenting teams?

The BBC TV coverage will be fronted by former England star Gary Lineker with Gabby Logan reporting from inside the England camp and further coverage from Dan Walker.

The coverage will be complemented by contributions from former England players including Alan Shearer, Frank Lampard, Rio Ferdinand, Phil Neville, Jermaine Jenas and Alex Scott. Other studio guests will include World Cup winners such as Jurgen Klinsmann, Didier Drogba and Pablo Zabaleta.

Over on ITV, coverage will be led by Mark Pougatch and Jacqui Oatley.

Pundits include Gary Neville, Ian Wright, Roy Keane, Patrice Evra, Ryan Giggs, Henrik Larsson, Lee Dixon, Eni Aluko, Slaven Bilic, Martin O’Neill and referee Mark Clattenburg.

Find out more about the impressive – and bizarre – ITV studio here.

Where are the World Cup 2018 stadiums in Russia?

The 2018 World Cup is being held in Russia.

Matches will be played at 12 stadiums across the country. They are:

Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow; Spartak Stadium, Moscow; Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod; Mordovia Arena, Saransk; Kazan Arena, Kazan; Samara Arena, Samara; Ekaterinburg Arena, Ekaterinburg; Saint Petersburg Stadium, Saint Petersburg; Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad; Volgograd Arena, Volgograd; Rostov Arena, Rostov-on-Don; Fisht Stadium, Sochi.

When is the World Cup 2018 final?

The World Cup Final is the last game of the tournament and will take place on Sunday 15th July in Moscow, with kick-off at 4pm.

Do you have a full World Cup 2018 fixtures list by group?

How can I listen to the games on the radio?

BBC Radio 5 Live sister station Sports Extra and talkSPORT will be airing World Cup commentaries throughout the tournament.

There will also be a special World Cup Daily podcast on 5 Live, smart speaker exclusive content and social media coverage – plus the 606 phone-in.

Mark Chapman and Kelly Cates will lead BBC Radio 5 live’s coverage from Moscow, while Robbie Savage will present a daily World Cup Breakfast Show from 8.30am.

Radio5 Live is available on 900 and 693 MW, on digital radios and online. Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available through DAB digital radios and online.

What are the current World Cup group standings?

Check out the full group tables here, with up to date standings, results and more.

When are England playing?

England are in Group G alongside Belgium, Panama and Tunisia.

England’s group games are:

Monday 18th June, 7pm, BBC1: Tunisia v England – Volgograd

Sunday 24th June, 1pm, BBC1: England v Panama – Nizhny Novgorod

Thursday 28th June, 7pm, ITV: England v Belgium – Kaliningrad

Click here for a full guide to England’s group games and their potential route to the final.

Who is in the England squad?

Goalkeepers

Jordan Pickford (Everton), Jack Butland (Stoke), Nick Pope (Burnley).

Defenders

Ashley Young (Manchester United), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), John Stones (Manchester City), Fabian Delph (Manchester City), Phil Jones (Manchester United), Harry Maguire (Leicester), Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham Hotspur), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Midfielders

Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea).

Strikers

Harry Kane (Tottenham)[England Captain], Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Jamie Vardy (Leicester), Danny Welbeck (Arsenal).

Is Marcus Rashford injured?

The Manchester United player suffered “a slight knock” in training, according to manager Gareth Southgate. It’s thought that it’s not a serious injury and it won’t affect the England squad or team choices ahead of the first game against Tunisia.

Rashford returned to squad training on Saturday, suggesting he will be fit for selection for England’s opening match on Monday.

Is there an official England squad photo?

Of course there is…

There is also a slightly weirder set of official Fifa portraits, featuring Dele Alli doing a classic Fortnite-inspired flossing celebration.

What are the England squad numbers?

Gareth Southgate has now announced which player will wear what number during the Russia 2018 World Cup Campaign. Despite having only a few England caps to his name, Everton Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has been give the converted number one shirt, suggesting he will be the England manger’s first choice between the posts in the opening game against Tunisia.

England Captain Harry Kane is given the number nine shirt, despite being best known to Tottenham fans as number ten for his club. The ten shirt is given to Manchester City forward, Raheem Sterling.

Here’s the full squad’s shirt number (and the club they play for):

1 Jordan Pickford (Everton)

2 Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

3 Danny Rose (Tottenham)

4 Eric Dier (Tottenham)

5 John Stones (Manchester City)

6 Harry Maguire (Leicester)

7 Jesse Lingard (Manchester United)

8 Jordan Henderson (Liverpool)

9 Harry Kane (Tottenham – England Captain)

10 Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

11 Jamie Vardy (Leicester)

12 Kieran Trippier (Tottenham)

13 Jack Butland (Stoke)

14 Danny Welbeck (Arsenal)

15 Gary Cahill (Chelsea)

16 Phil Jones (Manchester United)

17 Fabian Delph (Manchester City)

18 Ashley Young (Manchester United)

19 Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

20 Dele Alli (Tottenham)

21 Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea)

22 Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

23 Nick Pope (Burnley)

Do you have a list of all the other national team squads?

Yes, yes we do. Here are all 32 teams and the squads for Russia 2108.

Who is going to win the World Cup? What are England’s chances?

Before a ball has been kicked in the tournament, the favourites with the bookies are Brazil and Germany, with France, Spain and Argentina all also seen as good bets. England are 7th favourites to lift the title 52 years after their only World Cup win – so at the moment, the bookmakers aren’t particularly hopeful that Harry Kane and the third youngest ever England squad will prevail – but that could all change once the matches get underway.

When did the World Cup start?

World Cup 2018 kicked off on Thursday 14th June in Moscow with a game between hosts Russia and Saudi Arabia. Russia began the tournament in style with a 5-0 over a poor Saudi Arabia side.