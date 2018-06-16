France v Australia World Cup 2018: What time is the Group C fixture live on TV?
This is the first chance to see one of the favourites France in action in Group C – check TV coverage info, date and kick-off time here
When is the France v Australia World Cup 2018 Group C game being played?
The game will take place on Saturday 16th June.
What time is kick off?
The match begins at 11am BST.
What stadium is hosting the tie?
Kazan Arena, Kaza
Is it live on BBC or ITV on TV in the UK?
Full match coverage will be aired on BBC.
Who are the other teams in World Cup 2018 Group C?
Group C is made up of France, Australia, Peru and Denmark.
Do you have all the World Cup 2018 fixtures by group?
Sure we do…
What are the latest odds?
