Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Coronation Street: see Johnny blame Eva for Aidan’s death – watch the new scene

Coronation Street: see Johnny blame Eva for Aidan’s death – watch the new scene

Johnny's bitterness will lead to a custody fight for baby Susie

Screen Shot 2018-06-14 at 08.20.42

The news about Eva’s baby looks set to have big repercussions in next week’s Coronation Street, particularly for Johnny Connor, who will be seen vowing to seek custody of the granddaughter he never knew he had.

Advertisement

Corrie viewers have already seen Toyah hand back baby Susie to Eva, while Monday’s episode looks set to see Peter telling Carla about how he’s been deceived. In shock, Carla then summons Johnny and Kate and tells them that Eva is actually Aidan’s daughter.

In this sneak peek clip, Johnny can be seen railing and telling his family that if Aidan wasn’t aware that he had a child, then Eva is effectively to blame for his death.

corrie_9485_preview_Tues19thJune2000

The bitterness and ill feeling will lead to a fight for Susie’s future as Johnny takes on Eva where custody is concerned. But, as Catherine Tyldesley explained recently, her character will come out fighting:

“Eva is so ready, she has already given Susie up once, so she is not prepared to lose her little girl again. She is ready to play hard ball, much to everyone’s shock. If it was me, nobody would ever take my little boy away – I would stop at nothing.”

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

All about Coronation Street

corrie_9486_preview_Thurs21stJune2000
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

Barack Obama slow-jams the news – video

Capalday

Watch Peter Capaldi’s best Doctor Who moments in this truly epic video

imagenotavailable1

Watch an exclusive clip of Denzel Washington in Flight – and win free preview tickets

imagenotavailable1

The Undateables to continue their search for love in series 3

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more