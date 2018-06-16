Coronation Street: Kayla quizzes Bethany about her past – watch the new scene

Speed Daal waitress Kayla is probing into Bethany Platt’s past in next week’s Coronation Street, as can be seen in this sneak-peek clip released by the ITV soap. In the new scene, the Weatherfield newcomer can be seen asking Bethany about her work at lapdancing club Tassels, but does she have an ulterior motive for her questioning?

Unconfirmed press speculation has suggested that Kayla is actually the daughter of evil Neil Clifton, Bethany’s jailed abuser who raped her as part of sleazy Nathan Curtis’s grooming ring. Could this be true?

What viewers will see is Kayla going on a date with Craig in order to drive a wedge between him and Bethany, all of which suggests that she has malicious intent. Speaking about the upcoming drama, actress Mollie Winnard said recently:

“Kayla plans to get closer to Craig and Bethnay and learn more about the relationship because she knows there is more to it than meets the eye. The only way she can do that is to be closer to Craig. By driving a wedge between him and Bethany, Kayla can get the information she needs from Craig…”

Corrie fans will have to stay tuned to discover where Kayla’s plotting will eventually lead…

