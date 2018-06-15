Accessibility Links

World Cup 2018: What time is Portugal v Spain Group B fixture on TV? What channel’s it on? When’s kick off?

Everything you need to know about the Group B game at the Fisht Olympic Stadium, Sochi

Spain's defender Marc Batra (L) poses with fans as he arrives at his hotel in Schruns on May 26, 2016 where the team will train for the upcoming Euro 2016 European football championships. / AFP / PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU (Photo credit should read PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/AFP/Getty Images)

When is the Portugal v Spain World Cup 2018 Group B game being played?

The game will take place on Friday 15th June.

What time is kick off?

The match begins at 7pm BST.

What stadium is hosting the tie?

Fisht Olympic Stadium, Sochi

Is it live on BBC or ITV on TV in the UK?

Full match coverage will be aired on BBC.

Who are the other teams in World Cup 2018 Group B?

Group B is made up of Portugal, Spain, Morocco and Iran

Full fixtures for Group B can be found here

Do you have all the World Cup 2018 fixtures by group?

Sure we do…

What are the latest odds?

Check the latest odds for the Portugal v Spain World Cup 2018 match here

