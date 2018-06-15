Accessibility Links

World Cup 2018: What time is Group A fixture Egypt v Uruguay on TV? What channel’s it on? When’s kick off?

Everything you need to know about the Group A game at the Central Stadium, Yekaterinburg

Supporters of Egypt national football team react during the 2014 World Cup qualifying football match between Ghana and Egypt on October 15,2013 at the Babayara Sports Stadium in Kumasi. AFP PHOTO (Photo credit should read -/AFP/Getty Images)

When is the Egypt v Uruguay World Cup 2018 Group A game being played?

The game will take place on Friday 15th June.

What time is kick off?

The match begins at 1pm BST.

What stadium is hosting the tie?

Central Stadium, Yekaterinburg

Is it live on BBC or ITV on TV in the UK?

Full match coverage will be aired on BBC.

Who are the other teams in World Cup 2018 Group A?

Group A is made up of Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Uruguay

Full fixtures for Group A can be found here

Do you have all the World Cup 2018 fixtures by group?

Sure we do…

What are the latest odds?

Check the latest odds for the Egypt v Uruguay World Cup 2018 match here

