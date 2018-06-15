Which Love Island couples are still together?

As Marcel Somerville and Gabby Allen become the latest duo to call it quits, we look at who's still together from last year's Love Island

For some, last year’s Love Island was the answer to finding true love. For others, it was just a holiday romance.

Most recently, after rumours of cheating, Marcel Somerville and Gabby Allen confirmed they had sadly separated.

But nearly one year on, which of the couples who spent their summer in the villa are still together? And who have gone their separate ways?

Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies – SPLIT

Aside from the odd recoupling drama, Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies seemed to be the perfect match.

It was no surprise that the pair won the hearts of the nation and were voted Love Island winners, scooping (and then fairly splitting) the £50,000 prize money.

But sadly in December the two announced they had parted ways. “With sadness, we’ve decided to separate. Our schedules made it difficult. We’ll remain good friends,” a statement said.

Since then, Kem has joked it could be “second time lucky” and that he wouldn’t mind another summer in the villa. Could he be the first contestant to take part in more than one series of Love Island?

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt – TOGETHER

After a string of unsuccessful dates and a break up with Jonny Mitchell after that feminism row, it looked like Camilla was destined to be unlucky in love.

And then a whole 31 days after she entered the villa, in came Jamie Jewitt. The pair quickly became a favourite with fans and ended up finishing the series as runners-up.

We’re pleased to say, nearly 12 months later, the pair are as loved-up as ever:

The pair have even been documenting their Love Island viewing parties since the new series started…

Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood – SPLIT (for now)

These two were on and off more than a light switch during their time in the villa, and since leaving Love Island things haven’t been all that dissimilar.

The pair starred in their own ITVBe spin-off called Chris and Olivia: Crakin’ On in which they rowed, rowed and rowed again – until they finally parted ways.

However, since confirming their split, Olivia has hinted there could be a potential reconciliation some time down the line. “I still protest that Chris’ and I is the greatest love story and there is yet to be more chapters,” she has said. So, watch this space.

Marcel Somerville and Gabby Allen – SPLIT

After dating for nearly a year, the shock news came in May 2018 that Marcel and Gabby had broken up. And no, we can’t believe it either. Sad face.

After rumours of cheating, a rep for Marcel said: “Sadly the rumours are true, Gabby and Marcel have split up. Marcel can’t really defend his actions as he knows he did wrong and will regret it forever.

“Marcel is upset that he broke the heart of someone he loves and someone that he shared so many special moments with, but with all the good times there are difficult times, and sadly Marcel and Gabby had been in a bad place at this stage.

“Gabby was a special part of Marcel’s life, and he hopes one day she can find it in herself to forgive him. He knows what he did was wrong and is extremely sad about how he has hurt Gabby.”

Meanwhile, Gabby shared a tweet saying she was in “shock” at what had happened.

Montana Brown and Alex Beattie – SPLIT

This one wasn’t such a shock. About 3.7 seconds after leaving the villa, Montana Brown and Alex Beattie went their separate ways – and it seems that Montana was the one who instigated it.

Speaking to The Sun soon after their break up, Alex said: “She made me single, so now I am. I’ve got no pressure now and I can just focus on myself and do the best I can.”

He added: “I had super strong feelings for her in the villa and when we came out. I was gutted when she ended it, I wasn’t expecting it. It was more her, I was willing to fight. I was going to cancel PAs but she’s a strong woman, she wanted to do her own thing.”

Jessica Shears and Dom Lever – TOGETHER

They might’ve been the first to be kicked out of the villa, but Jess and Dom haven’t let that stop them.

In fact, the pair created one of the naffest moments in TV history when they were ‘married’ (sort of) by Richard Arnold live on Good Morning Britain on Valentine’s Day while wearing swimwear. And being heckled by Jeremy Kyle.

If this doesn’t say love, we don’t know what does.

