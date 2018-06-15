Jeremy Vine to replace Matthew Wright on The Wright Stuff

The Channel 5 current affairs show will undergo a name change when Vine takes the helm in September

Jeremy Vine has been announced as the replacement for Matthew Wright on Channel 5’s daily current affairs programme, The Wright Stuff.

The live show will undergo a name change when it returns with Vine at its helm in September 2018.

Wright revealed he was stepping down from hosting the programme in May, after 18 years in charge. He has previously said his last show would be on “late June, the beginning of July” and that he had “no idea what I’m going to do next”.

Channel 5 has said that over the summer, the show will be hosted by guest presenters.

Vine is the presenter of the weekday Jeremy Vine Show on BBC Radio 2, and his TV credits include BBC1 shows Points of View, Eggheads and Panorama, as well as a popular stint on Strictly Come Dancing in 2015.

Even though The Wright Stuff currently airs from 9:15am to 11:15am, Vine has reassured his listeners that he will continue to present his show on Radio 2, which starts shortly afterwards at midday.

I'm so excited by this. The show is a perfect fit with my ongoing role @BBCRadio2 and I've often watched the wonderful Matthew Wright with envy and admiration. More soon. Thanks for all the messages. https://t.co/N8sbkhMwjT — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) June 11, 2018

In a statement, Vine added: “Matthew Wright has built a brilliant show that’s a big part of the British TV landscape. I’m delighted to be carrying on all the conversations he has started, with all the guests he’s made me feel I know over the years.

“Radio 2 has a beautiful editorial overlap with the serious but accessible agenda of this show. I am proud to be Channel 5’s choice to front it.”