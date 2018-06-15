Accessibility Links

Dumped Charlie on his Love Island exit: I should have coupled up with Megan

Charlie reveals his regrets about being with Hayley – and which Islanders he thinks will be the first to do the deed in the villa

Charlie Frederick, Love Island (ITV, EH)

Love Island’s Charlie says he wishes he had coupled up with Megan, after he and Hayley became the first couple to be dumped from the villa.

Hayley Hughes and Charlie Frederick were put up for the public vote by their fellow islanders, who deemed them the least compatible pairing, along with Samira Mighty and Alex George.

Viewers then voted to save their favourite couple – which turned out to be Samira and Alex whose friendship has won over many of the show’s fans.

Charlie reckons that if he’d laid it on thicker with Megan, he might not have ended up with Hayley and therefore wouldn’t have had to leave the island. He told RadioTimes.com: “I would definitely have coupled up with someone else if I knew that I was going to get nothing back the whole time. I probably would have gone for Megan.”

Of course, it wasn’t Charlie’s choice who he ended up with, because it was the girls who picked the boys they wanted to couple up with – but he just didn’t put the graft in with Megan.

“I didn’t really put it on Megan much. I feel like if I did then I probably would have come out successful,” he said.

Reflecting on who’s left in the villa, Charlie is pretty sure he knows which couple is going to seal the deal first: “Rosie and Adam. Because they’ve got a lot of lust, at night they crack on more than everyone else, I think.”

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2

