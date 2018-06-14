Accessibility Links

World Cup 2018: What time is Group B fixture Morocco v Iran on TV? What channel’s it on? When’s kick off?

Everything you need to know about the Group B game at the Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg

Morocco supporters cheer for their team ahead of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final football match between Egypt and Morocco in Port-Gentil on January 29, 2017. / AFP / Justin TALLIS (Photo credit should read JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images)

When is the Morocco v Iran World Cup 2018 Group B game being played?

The game will take place on Friday 15th June.

What time is kick off?

The match begins at 4pm BST.

What stadium is hosting the tie?

Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg

Is it live on BBC or ITV on TV in the UK?

Full match coverage will be aired on ITV.

Who are the other teams in World Cup 2018 Group B?

Group B is made up of Portugal, Spain, Morocco and Iran

Full fixtures for Group B can be found here

Do you have all the World Cup 2018 fixtures by group?

Sure we do…

What are the latest odds?

Check the latest odds for the Morocco v Iran World Cup 2018 match here

