What World Cup games are live on TV today?

Every second of every game from Russia will be on ITV or BBC in June and July - here's everything you need to know about today's fixtures...

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JUNE 12 A Russian tourism shop selling a 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia football with flags of the competing nations on it in Moscow ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia on June 12, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

32 of the best national teams from across the world have descended upon Russia for World Cup 2018 with every kick of every game available to watch and stream for British viewers on BBC and ITV.

Every day we’ll be updating this page with all the live games – the teams playing in the fixtures, kick-off times, venues and TV channel.

What live football matches are on at the World Cup today? Thursday 14th June

Today is the very first day of World Cup 2018 and therefore only one game is taking place, as well as the opening ceremony.

Russia v Saudi Arabia (World Cup 2018 Group A)

Kick off 4pm BST at the Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow – live match coverage is on ITV

When does the opening ceremony start?

Opening ceremony coverage, featuring a performance from British pop star Robbie Williams, begins on ITV from 2.30pm BST

World Cup 2018 fixtures group by group

