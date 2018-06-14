Accessibility Links

Why isn’t Tipping Point on TV?

Tipping point is set to be tipped off the TV schedule by the World Cup

Tipping Point is a show centred around an extraordinary machine filled with counters worth thousands of pounds. A game of knowledge, skill and tactics; players must answer questions to win turns on the machine. Get a question wrong and the machine won't pay out, resulting in the player with the least amount of money at the end getting eliminated. The last player standing goes head to head with the Tipping Point machine and they'll be focussed on just one counter  the golden jackpot disc. Again, answering questions for the right to play the machine, they'll win a big cash sum if they can make it release the jackpot counter.

Not everyone’s a football fan, but sadly for Tipping Point fans, the TV gods don’t care. World Cup matches will interrupt regular scheduled shows for the next month but don’t panic – past episodes are still available on ITV hub. Here’s how the football will affect Tipping Point on TV.

When is Tipping Point not on TV?

Tipping Point will be off air on the following dates:

Thursday 14th June

Friday 15th June

Tuesday 19th June

Wednesday 20th June

Thursday 21st June

Friday 22nd of June

Fans will have to find alternative entertainment during the week off – but what can compare to Ben Shepard and a giant penny machine? The host’s reactions rival that of Bradley Walsh, as Shepard is frequently left confused by his guests’ odd answers.   

Tipping Point is usually on ITV every weekday at 4pm. Past episodes are also available on ITV hub if the time off is too much to handle.

An episode of the show will air at 4pm on Monday 18th June on ITV. 

All about Tipping Point

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

