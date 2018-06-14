Why isn’t Tipping Point on TV?

Tipping point is set to be tipped off the TV schedule by the World Cup

Not everyone’s a football fan, but sadly for Tipping Point fans, the TV gods don’t care. World Cup matches will interrupt regular scheduled shows for the next month but don’t panic – past episodes are still available on ITV hub. Here’s how the football will affect Tipping Point on TV.

When is Tipping Point not on TV?

Tipping Point will be off air on the following dates:

Thursday 14th June

Friday 15th June

Tuesday 19th June

Wednesday 20th June

Thursday 21st June

Friday 22nd of June

Fans will have to find alternative entertainment during the week off – but what can compare to Ben Shepard and a giant penny machine? The host’s reactions rival that of Bradley Walsh, as Shepard is frequently left confused by his guests’ odd answers.

Tipping Point is usually on ITV every weekday at 4pm. Past episodes are also available on ITV hub if the time off is too much to handle.

An episode of the show will air at 4pm on Monday 18th June on ITV.