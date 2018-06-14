Love Island’s least compatible couples in danger as dumping is confirmed for Friday night

The first couple of Love Island 2018 will be dumped from the island on Friday night.

In tonight’s episode, islanders will have to choose the two couples they think are the least compatible, and those who receive the most votes risk being evicted tomorrow.

A show insider expects the decision on who is dumped to be left to a public vote, although what form this will take is not yet known. It could be that viewers vote for the couple they want to save – or alternatively they might be tasked with naming the pair they want to leave.

So the question on everyone’s lips is: who will be pied off? Jack and Dani are probably pretty safe, as are Wes and Laura, while Adam and Rosie could be on the rocks, given the former’s snakey transgressions. And then there’s Samira and Alex who, as friends, may find their place on the island at risk.

The dumping will mark the first time a couple have departed this year’s Love Island, after Kendall Rae Knight was left single and sent packing in a brutal recoupling and Niall Aslam had to leave the villa for “personal reasons”.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2