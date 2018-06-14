Hollyoaks: Richard Arnold to guest star as he joins the McQueens in Magaluf

Hollyoaks has announced TV presenter Richard Arnold will appear as himself in an upcoming storyline involving the McQueen clan as they head for some fun in the sun in Mallorca.

The Good Morning Britain favourite announced the news during an interview today with Ross Adams, who recently won the Best Male Dramatic Performance prize at this year’s British Soap Awards for his character Scott Drinkwell’s mental health plot.

Arnold is set to join the mouthy McQueen family as they take over Magaluf, and films his scenes tomorrow, Friday 15 June. “I’ve been sent the script which involves me being by a swimming pool,” he laughed, “Just what I need after watching Love Island this week, to be half naked with a load of people half my age!”

Among the cast pictured at Liverpool’s John Lennon Airport preparing to jet off to the sunshine are Chelsee Healey (Goldie McQueen), Amy Conachan (Courtney Campbell), Annie Wallace (Sally St Claire), Diane Langton (Nana McQueen) and David Tag (newcomer Sylver McQueen) along with three unidentified additional cast members also involved in the special episodes, yet to be announced.

Jennifer Metcalfe recently revealed to RadioTimes.com the on-location instalments would see the return of her character Mercedes McQueen after a year off screen to accommodate the star’s real life maternity leave. Could she be one of the mystery faces? What about the others?

Arnold’s appearance follow’s GMB colleague Kate Garraway’s cameo last September as a news reporter covering the trial of Amy Barnes’s suspected killer. What chaos will the McQueens cause on holiday to warrant a TV presenter’s presence? The mind boggles…

