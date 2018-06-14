Emmerdale: Chas and Paddy to clash over abortion after baby bombshell – here’s what happens next

Emmerdale’s Chas Dingle has finally confessed the heartbreaking truth to partner Paddy Kirk their unborn baby will not survive to full term and they must prepare themselves for the worst.

In heartbreaking scenes as part of a double bill of episodes tonight, Thursday 14 June, the emotional mum-to-be broke down to her other half as she revealed their baby girl has a condition called bilateral renal agenesis, meaning her kidneys and bladder have not developed properly. The knock-on effect of being unable to produce enough amniotic fluid in the womb will also lead to underdeveloped lungs.

Chas learnt the devastating news at a scan two weeks ago that Paddy couldn’t attend, and was so shellshocked she pretended everything was fine. But faced with an elaborate baby shower at the pub in today’s episodes was too much, and after confiding in pal Marlon Dingle something was wrong Chas explained what doctors had told her – and why she’d hidden it from him.

Immediately going for another scan together so Paddy could be put in the picture, the couple tried to digest the hard road in front of them as the diagnosis was confirmed and medical staff sensitively explained the situation was unlikely to change.

Paddy broached the topic of termination, but was quickly shut down by Chas who is still clinging to hope the baby could be delivered and may be able to have treatment as soon as their born.

Next week, Chas maintains her resolve and tells Paddy she cannot abort their baby. While Paddy agrees, it’s clear he is struggling with the decision to continue with the pregnancy knowing the inevitable outcome.

Is Chas in denial or still trying to process the bombshell? Does Paddy try and persuade her a termination is the right path take? If Chas and Paddy are not on the same page about something so important, will their relationship withstand the pressure?

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.