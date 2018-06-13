Accessibility Links

World Cup 2018: What time is Group G fixture England v Tunisia on TV? What channel’s it on? When’s kick off?

Everything you need to know about the Group G game at the Volgograd Arena, Volgograd

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 11: England fans react as Russia score an equalizer while watching the England v Russia game at the Hyundai fan-zone on June 11, 2016 in London, England. While many football fans from around Europe have descended on France for the UEFA Euro 2016 England fans back home are happy to take in the football tournament at local fan-zones. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

When is the England v Tunisia World Cup 2018 Group G game being played?

The game will take place on Monday 18th June

What time is kick off?

The match begins at 7pm BST.

What stadium is hosting the tie?

Volgograd Arena, Volgograd

Is it live on BBC or ITV on TV in the UK?

Full match coverage will be aired on BBC.

Who are the other teams in World Cup 2018 Group G?

Group G is made up of Belgium, Panama, Tunisia and England.

Full fixtures for Group G can be found here

What are the latest odds?

Check the latest odds for the England v Tunisia World Cup 2018 match here

Do you have all the World Cup 2018 fixtures by group?

Sure we do…

