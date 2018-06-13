Accessibility Links

This Episode IX trailer with Kelly Marie Tran and Jodie Whittaker will really wind up sexist Star Wars fans

Stephen Colbert has shared a "trailer" for the next Star Wars movie

Kelly Marie Tran and Jodie Whittaker, Getty, SL

“In 2019 comes the first Star Wars movie specifically designed to make racist misogynist nerds mad,” says the voiceover to the brand new trailer for Episode IX, debuted exclusively on the Late Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

It stars Kelly Marie Tran as Rose (“yeah, she’s the main character now”), the female stars of Ghostbusters (“for some reason”) and the new female Doctor Who, Jodie Whittaker. What a cast. Oh, and Rey has cut Kylo Ren’s genitals off with a lightsaber.

Colbert’s trailer – from 2.28 in the video below – came in response to Star Wars “fans” who are believed to have hounded Kelly Marie off Instagram with endless personal abuse, simply because they didn’t like her character in The Last Jedi.

Mark Hamill has already hit out at the trolls, sharing a picture with his co-star Tran on Twitter and writing: “What’s not to love? #GetALifeNerds”.

Director Rian Johnson wrote to one “fan” on Twitter: “You know the difference between not liking a movie and hatefully harassing a woman so bad she has to get off social media.”

And John Boyega has also stepped up, tweeting: “If you don’t like Star Wars or the characters, understand that there are decision makers and harassing the actors/actresses will do nothing. You’re not entitled to politeness when your approach is rude. Even if you paid for a ticket!”

