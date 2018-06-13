Who is Niall Aslam? Meet the Love Island contestant and construction worker

The 23-year-old Coventry native says his "chat" is his best attribute – we'll see about that

23-year-old Love Island contestant Niall describes himself as “quirky and funny”, and says that his best attribute is his “chat”, rather than his “big muscles” (yes, he felt the need to clarify that).

UPDATE: ITV2 has confirmed that Niall has left the Love Island villa for “personal reasons”. Find out more here

The student and construction worker was with his ex-girlfriend from the age of 17 to 20 and says he feels sorry for her as Love Island is her favourite programme (ouch). He reckons she would say that he is an immature attention seeker and that “she wouldn’t be wrong”. However, he claims that his worst attribute is that he chews “like a barnyard animal”.

Niall’s idea of a good date would involve being at a safari park – “giraffes, elephants and a fit girl”.

He says he’s never been cheated on but that he once got off with another girl while his girlfriend was in the same club – but blames it on his youth. This time around he’s out for love and says he will happily chat up another man’s girlfriend to get it.

If his Instagram posts are anything to go by, he doesn’t know the correct definition of the word “edgy”, but that shouldn’t be a problem in the Love Island Villa.

What is Niall looking for in a girl?

“The best way to my heart is being open and upfront. And just being happy and bubbly.”

And his biggest turn-off? “Someone who takes themselves seriously and can’t have a laugh. Girls these days think you’re trying to chat them up even when you’re not. You might just ask the time and they’ll say ‘Sorry I’m not interested.'”

Who is Niall Aslam? Key facts:

Coupled up with: Georgia Steel

Age: 23

Job: Student and construction worker

Twitter: @NiallAslam

Instagram: @NiallAslam

Location: Coventry

Love Island airs 9pm on ITV2