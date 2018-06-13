Accessibility Links

When is the next recoupling happening on Love Island 2018?

This is when we can next expect to see the islanders gathered around the fire pit for a tense session of recoupling

There’s always so much drama on Love Island – but one of the biggest sources of tears, fallouts and proper muggy behaviour is the recouplings.

So when can we next expect a Flack Attack in the villa? And when will the islanders be faced with the prospect of a recoupling?

Well during Tuesday night’s show, Adam got a text that revealed to the islanders there would be a recoupling happening that night.

The episode ended on an almighty cliffhanger and the outcome of the recoupling will be seen in the episode on Wednesday 13th June.

With seven boys and seven girls left in the villa, it means there won’t be a dumping – but there could be some rather interesting pairings. The power is in the girl’s hands, so will Megan choose to couple up with Eyal? Or will she choose to be with Alex?

And what will happen between Adam and Rosie after their very public falling out on Tuesday? Will she still choose to stick with him, or will she pie him off for one of the other lads?

Grab the popcorn – it’s all going to kick off.

Love Island airs nightly at 9pm on ITV2

