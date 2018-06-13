Accessibility Links

Who’s going to be in the new series of Love Island?

The hit ITV2 show has CONFIRMED the islanders heading into the villa for this year's series



An A&E doctor, a boyband member and Danny Dyer’s daughter have been revealed as the stars of Love Island 2018.

Yep, the full list of 11 islanders – five girls and six boys – has now been CONFIRMED. Below is the complete line-up of contestants for series 4:

UPDATE: The first couples on Love Island 2018 have been revealed

The show’s producers have already teased that we will be seeing some “genuinely surprising” cast members for this series, and maybe even another noughties music star. There have even been hints that a 2017 contestant might join the ranks later in the run.

So who is going to be getting muggy and melty in the villa?

Dr Alex George


Love Island 2018: Alex George (ITV)

Alex, 27, says: “I think some people would think I’m crazy coming on Love Island, it’s completely different to working as an A&E doctor. But at the end of the day, it’s a great opportunity and I think ‘why not, let’s just go for it!'”

Dani Dyer


Love Island 2018: Dani Dyer (ITV)

Dani, 21 – who’s dad is EastEnders star Danny Dyer – says: “I’m looking for someone really genuine. In past relationships I have had so many mind games going on and I want someone who bigs me up as much as I big them up. I like paying compliments and I would like the same in return.”

Eyal Booker


Love Island 2018: Eyal Booker (ITV)

Eyal, 22, says: “I was in a pop band once called EverYoung. We had small time success and toured the country, built up a little fan base and there was fan girl hysteria. They’d follow us around and come to our gigs and stuff so that was a little taste.”

Samira Mighty


Love Island 2018: Samira Mighty (ITV)

Samira, 22, says: “I was in Mamma Mia and Dreamgirls [in London’s West End]. Everyone in the West End knows everybody. So it will be a big shock when they see me on this show.”

Hayley Hughes


Love Island 2018: Hayley Hughes (ITV)

Hayley, 21, says: “Imagine if no one stepped forward for me. I would die. I would be booking the next taxi. That’s all I think about. Other than that I’m really excited about the experience.”

Wes Nelson


Love Island 2018: Wes Nelson (ITV)

Wes, 20, says: “My claim to fame would be my Instagram. A few of my videos went viral when I was kickboxing and I’ve got a large Instagram following. I’ve dated people who are Instagram famous but no actual celebrities.”

Adam Collard


Love Island 2018: Adam Collard (ITV)

Adam, 22, says: “I am super competitive and I hate losing. Even if I take a girl on a date to play Crazy Golf for example, I’m in the zone.”

Laura Anderson


Love Island 2018: Laura Anderson (ITV)

Laura, 29, says: “I’ve had loads of boyfriends – nine. Two of my ex boyfriends were in the public eye. I’m a relationship person I guess.”

Jack Fincham


Love Island 2018: Jack Fincham (ITV)

Jack, 26, says: “I’m just a bit worried about looking like an idiot on the telly, really. I don’t want to embarrass myself. And I hope I find someone who I genuinely like.”

Rosie Williams


Rosie Williams in Love Island, ITV Pictures, SL

Rosie, 26, says: “I’m quite feisty. I’m a bit like a bottle of champagne, that’s what my mum says. She says that you can shake and shake and shake me but one day my top will come off and I’ll explode. And no one likes spilled champagne! When I see red I’m quite unpredictable.”

Georgia Steel


Georgia Steel on Love Island, ITV Pictures, SL

Georgia, 20, says: “I went on a date with someone famous – but a girl doesn’t tell her secrets. He was quite into me. But I let that go. All I’ll say is they had famous relatives. I’m very out there but when it comes to my private life I’m quite reserved.”

Megan Barton Hanson

Megan Barton Hanson, Love Island

Megan, 24, says: ““A lot of people our age play games or put across an impression of how they want to be seen, and then their true colours come out. My mum says sometimes I’m too honest. I’m also very loyal.”

Josh Denzel

Josh Denzel Love Island

Josh, 26, says: “I am a bit of a boys’ boy, I’ve got about 15 boys in my friendship group and no girls so I’m definitely a lads’ lad. If I’m finding love, I wouldn’t want to let too much get in the way.”

Charlie Frederick

Charlie Frederick Love Island

Charlie, 23, says: “I’m going in there for Hayley because she is my type on paper and I feel like we’ll click. She hasn’t met her match yet. I can’t wait to get in there and see what rockets I can set off!”

Niall Aslam – WITHDRAWN


Love Island 2018: Niall Aslam (ITV)

Niall was one of the Love Island fan favourites this year, but sadly on day 9 it was announced he had left the villa owing to “personal reasons”.

Alex announced to the group that “for personal reasons unfortunately he can’t continue or come back to the villa.”

Read more about Niall’s departure here.

Before entering the villa Niall, 23, said: “I was with my ex-girlfriend for just over three years from the age of 17 to 20. She would probably say that I’m immature and a bit of an attention seeker – and she wouldn’t be wrong. I do feel sorry for my ex because this is her favourite programme.”

Niall has also revealed all about his Harry Potter tattoo…and why he wants to date Amanda Holden!

Kendall Rae-Knight – DUMPED


Love Island 2018: Kendall Rae-Knight (ITV)
Kendall, 26, says: “I’m looking for something long term. I have seen previous series when people have got together and stayed together and I do genuinely want to find someone.”

READ MORE: This is how the Love Island cast are kept apart before entering the villa

All about Love Island
