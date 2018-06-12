Wimbledon tennis 2018 live TV coverage: how to watch this year’s Championships

How to see matches for free on the BBC – and via Eurosport – plus details of tickets, seedings and injuries

As the tennis season moves into summer, we come to the year’s biggest tournament – Wimbledon. The most coveted of the four Grand Slams, the Championships – held at the All England Tennis Club – attract the best of the world’s tennis talent, from new French Open champions Simona Halep and Rafael Nadal to Roger Federer and Serena Williams. And (hopefully, injury-permitting) Andy Murray…

But who will lift the trophy? And will fellow British hopefuls Kyle Edmund and Johanna Konta make it to the latter stages of the competition? As usual, the BBC will be screening the Championships for the full two weeks. Here are all the details you need – as they’re announced – of how to watch live and on catch-up, the Wimbledon draw and seedings and the daily court schedules…

When is Wimbledon 2018?

This year’s Championships are held from Monday 2nd July – Sunday 15th July, with the women’s final taking place on 14th July followed by the men’s final on 15th July. Qualifying will be held at the Bank of England Club from Monday 25th June – Thursday 28th June.

The men’s and women’s (or gentlemen’s and ladies’, in Wimbledon speak) tournaments begin on 2nd July, with the doubles starting on 4th July and mixed doubles from 5th July. The juniors, wheelchair and invitational matches commence on Saturday 7th July.

How can I watch Wimbledon 2018 on TV and online?

Wimbledon 2018 will be screened by the BBC who are yet to announce their full broadcast plans and line-up. Sue Barker is expected to front a team presenting live matches during the day on BBC1 and BBC2, with an evening round-up – Today at Wimbledon – hosted by Clare Balding on BBC2. Large parts of the draw are also expected to be made available on the red button and via a live stream on the BBC website.

But there will be one crucial difference this year. The cameras that capture all the action will be taken in-house, as of 2018, with the All England Club, rather than the BBC, choosing the footage to be shown on our TV screens for the first time.

Eurosport are also expected to pick up rights to matches. Last year saw the broadcaster show 250 hours of live coverage, with exclusive broadcast rights to countries like Belgium, Russia, the Netherlands and Sweden. Eurosport also ensured that the qualifying tournament was available to TV viewers for the first time, with footage of the main show court.

How do I get tickets to Wimbledon?

This is a tricky one. The vast majority of tickets for Centre Court, No.1 Court, No.2 Court and No.3 Court are distributed via a public ballot which is open from 1st September to 31st December. Prices range from £25 to £210. If you were successful in the ballot, you would have heard back before the end of February 2018. Click here for more information and details of how to apply for tickets next year.

There are two alternative to ballot tickets: firstly, each day Ticketmaster sells several hundred tickets online for the following day’s play – you’ll need to register at MyWimbledon to be the first to get details. And secondly, there’s the Queue. Here you can line up for a limited allocation of tickets on Centre Court, No.1 Court, No.2 Court and grounds passes. Access to Wimbledon via the Queue often involves an early start – and sometimes an overnight camp.

Who are the top seeds playing at Wimbledon?

The Wimbledon seedings will be revealed at the end of June. Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are expected to be near the top, with Federer missing the clay court season to focus on Wimbledon, while Nadal claimed his 11th title at Roland Garros. Other male seeds are likely to include Alexander Zverev, Marin Cilic and Grigor Dimitrov, as well as Novak Djokovic, whose ranking has tumbled to 22. Injury-hit Andy Murray has slipped to number 47, with Kyle Edmund expected to be Britain’s top seeded player.

The women’s top seeds are expected to include Simona Halep (who recently lifted the French Open trophy – her maiden Grand Slam), Caroline Wozniacki and Garbine Muguruza, the latter defending her 2017 title. It is unclear whether Serena Williams – who has won Wimbledon seven times – will take part in the draw and, if she does, whether the All England Club will choose to seed her.

Is Andy Murray playing at Wimbledon 2018?

It’s the big question. Andy Murray has been out of action ever since he had an operation on his hip in January 2018. The former British – and world – number one sat out the clay court season and has recently announced his withdrawal from a Wimbledon warm-up event in the Netherlands. “I am still aiming to play in the coming weeks but I want to be 100 per cent when I return,” said Murray, keeping hopes alive that he will attempt to compete at the All England Club.

Other doubts include Serena Williams, who pulled out of the French Open quarter-finals at the start of June with an injury to her right pectoral muscle. Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic’s injury-disrupted year continued at Roland Garros as he crashed out to unseeded Marco Cecchinato, telling a press conference afterwards that he “doesn’t know if I am going to play on grass”.

What’s the Wimbledon draw?

The Wimbledon draw is traditionally revealed several days before the tournament begins. It will appear on this page as it is announced.

Which celebrities are going to Wimbledon in 2018?

Along with the tennis, the royal box remains a focal point of the tournament. As patron of Wimbledon, the Duchess of Cambridge is expected to attend with her husband, Prince William. Celebrity regulars also include David Beckham, Bradley Cooper, Pippa Middleton and Ellie Goulding – with Beyoncé and Jay Z even showing up to sit in Serena Williams’ player’s box during the 2016 final.

Who won Wimbledon in 2017?

The defending men’s singles champion is Roger Federer who triumphed in straight sets over an injury-hit Marin Cilic. Garbine Muguruza is the incumbent ladies’ champion after seeing off Venus Williams 7-5 6-0, with pregnant sister Serena sitting out the tournament. The doubles champions were Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo (men’s doubles), Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina (women’s doubles) and Jamie Murray and Martina Hingis (mixed doubles).