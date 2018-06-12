Who is Georgia Steel? Meet the Love Island contestant and self confessed “party animal”

The 20-year-old drama student says there's never been a girl like her in the villa – but will the islanders agree?

20-year-old “party animal” Georgia Steel is ready to swap her student lifestyle in Chelsea for the glamorous Love Island villa.

Outside of her studies, the performing arts student works at a Chelsea bar where she says she was repeatedly approached to appear on the show. Despite working in one of London’s most exclusive areas, she admits to RadioTimes.com she’s “not really a Chelsea girl” has never appeared on E4’s Made in Chelsea, instead choosing to focus on her acting training.

Could Love Island be her step to stardom? “To be honest with you, I’ve not really thought about it in that context,” she says, though if “something came up for me within that industry I wouldn’t want to turn it down.”

Calling her bottom her “best asset”, closely followed by her natural lips and unique eyes, it’s no surprise Georgia describes herself as “confident.”

But she doesn’t like to compare herself to other girls – particularly ex-islanders. “I couldn’t really compare myself to anybody fully because I don’t think there has been anyone like me actually in the villa before.”

She considers her “real” attitude similar to last year’s Gabby Allen and is close in age to Amber Davies when she joined the villa – so who knows what viewers are in store for.

What is Georgia looking for in a boy?

Georgia’s already dipped her toe in the celebrity dating pool – she says she has dated a boy with “famous relatives” but a “girl doesn’t tell her secrets.”

Having been in a serious relationship between 15 and 18, Georgia is bored of seeing people casually and is looking for something serious. Championing honesty, she wants a boy who she can have fun with: “Just being very real, I don’t like cringey – cringey really turns me off. I like someone who’s real and treats me like a lady.”

Banter is key, she adds: “I also like someone who is manly, protective and fun. It’s good if they have a bit of banter about them.” Do the villa boys have the chat to match her expectations?

Who is Georgia Steel? Key facts:

Coupled up with: Niall Aslam

Age: 20

Job: Student

Location: York

Instagram: @geesteelx

Twitter: @georgia_steel

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2

