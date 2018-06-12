Hollyoaks: abuser Buster targets Ollie next week

Hollyoaks’ hard-hitting child abuse storyline takes centre stage next week when paedophile Buster Smith targets teenager Ollie Morgan, whose home life is crumbling due to dad Luke Morgan’s drink problem.

Ollie is preparing for his professional trial with a football scout, but is too ashamed of dad Luke and stepmum Mandy’s public arguing about the state of their marriage to bother telling them about his opportunity – leaving the way clear for predatory coach Buster to move closer to the schoolboy.

In the run-up to the trial, Buster persuades Ollie to let him help with some stretches and gets the lad on his own, closing the door behind them. But the next thing we see is a horrified Ollie rushing out – has Buster’s attention crossed an inappropriate line?

Following the uncomfortable incident with Buster, freaked-out Ollie quits the team knowing he’ll miss out on the professional trial. Luke, completely unaware of what is really happening to his son, persuades him not to jeopardise his future and rejoin his teammates, but can Ollie put Buster’s behaviour behind him to please his pushy parent?

Deciding to take Luke’s advice, Ollie boards the bus with Buster and his fellow players to leave the village, but he’s devastated when his drunken dad turns up to wave him off and is all over the place having been on another booze bender.

Will Ollie stay silent about Buster’s sick agenda fearing his father is too distracted by his drink problem to handle it? And will Brody Hudson spot the signs his childhood abuser has a new victim and intervene before it’s too late?

