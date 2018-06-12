Accessibility Links

Get into the zone!

Remember these words? “You’re travelling through another dimension, a dimension not only of sight and sound, but of mind…”

If you do, you’re one of the legion of fans of Rod Sterling’s influential, unnerving US drama The Twilight Zone, which ran for five series from 1959 to 1964 and set the standard for all the TV sci-fi series that followed.

The Twilight Zone marked early performances by a host of top stars, including Robert Redford, Dennis Hopper (above left), William Shanter, Elizabeth Montgomery and Charles Bronson (below).

Now all five series – 156 episodes in all – are available in a complete collection box set for the very first time (DVD £79.99; Blu-ray £99.99).

