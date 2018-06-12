Emmerdale: Lachlan prepares to kill again! “He’s pretty dangerous” warns Thomas Atkinson

Emmerdale serial killer Lachlan White could claim a fourth victim next week when a suave businessman threatens to whisk his beloved girlfriend Belle Dingle away to a new job in London. Instead of discussing the possibility of a long-distance relationship, loopy Lucky instead plans to bump off his rival to stop Belle leaving!

Advertisement

An investor called Freddy shows an interest in Belle’s business idea and thinks there’s potential in the Whingles drink brand, and ends up offering her a job at his firm’s head office in London for a year. Following a meeting with moneybags Freddy, Belle suggests she and boyfriend Lachlan both try to become trainees at the company but the boss only wants Belle…

“Freddy is told by Belle she wants Lachlan to be a trainee as well but he doesn’t want Lachlan,” reveals Eden Taylor-Draper who plays Belle. “She is left really torn and then Lachlan becomes really possessive over her and tells her she’s not going! There is a bit of a falling out…”

Headstrong Belle tells Lucky he doesn’t control her and decides she’s heading to the big smoke solo, leaving the wild-eyed White fuming. And we all know what happens when Lachlan gets angry!

After the bust-up with Belle, a drunken Priya Kotecha spots Lachlan and gets into his car, asking him to take her home. Lachlan is frustrated but as Freddy drive off, and pickled Priya falls asleep, he follows him with that all-too familiar look on his face.

Sneakily pulling up beside his new enemy as he parks at a hotel, Lachlan grabs a rock he’s stashed and prepares to attack Freddy – just weeks after killing best friend Gerry Roberts, is the teen terror about to strike again? “Lachlan has already killed three people so I’d say he’s pretty dangerous,” teases Thomas Atkinson, who plays the sinister slayer.

“I imagine the first murders were hard, but as you saw it wasn’t so bad for him the second time with Gerry! You’ll have to wait and see if there are any more in the future…”

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.