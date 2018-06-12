EastEnders: Mick lured into tracking down sex predators by Stuart?

EastEnders’ Mick Carter is set to make an alarming discovery about old mate Stuart Highway, and next week the Queen Vic landlord is faced with some shocking truths about what he’s been hiding that could lead both boys down a dark and violent path.

On Monday 18 June, Mick is stunned when Stuart admits to his childhood pal he wants his help in tracking down sexual predators and confronting them.

Uneasy with the notion of taking the law into their own hands, Mick voices his fears to Stuart who insists he’s no vigilante and it’s not about violence – all he does is present them with evidence he’s gleaned in order to take them to task. Will Mick decide to help Stuart’s risky crusade?

Later in the week, on Friday 22 June, Stu recruits gormless younger brother Halfway as he prepares to track down another perverted predator to teach them a lesson as part of his one-man crimefighter act. Jittery Mick persuades Halfway not to get involved, but the ex-army chef snaps at his mate and expresses his fears of letting down his troubled sibling if he doesn’t go along with his wishes…

Will Stuart’s brand of justice end up putting himself, Mick and Highway in danger?

