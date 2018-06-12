EastEnders: Hayley and Keanu set for surprise romance?

EastEnders’ Hayley Slater flirts with Keanu Taylor next week, but a potential romance is quickly scuppered when the mischievous mum-to-be robs tools from the Arches under the mechanic’s nose – but what is the loudmouth lady’s true agenda?

On Monday 18 June, a mysterious envelope is delivered to the Slater house containing a key. The brunette brood are baffled as to what lock it fits in, until they work out it’s for the much-missed Charlie’s old black cab which Hayley reckons she can fix up and make into a money spinner for the consistently skint Slaters.

Cocky Hayles goes to the Arches garage on Tuesday 19 June to see if they’ve got the tools she needs to get the motor running again and tries to sweet talk mechanic Keanu in order to distract him. Boss man Phil Mitchell arrives to break up the flirtatious banter, rightly suspecting Ms Slater is up to no good and humiliating her in front of his employee, so hard-done-by Hayley steals the tools when no one is looking.

Keanu later comes to apologise for not sticking up for her in front of bullying Phil but Hayley can’t help herself and slams the door in his face, though she starts to feel bad about being mean to the fella she felt a mild attraction to – and for the robbery.

By Thursday 20 June Phil forces Keanu to pay for the missing tools out of his wages unless he can replace them, so will the hunky grease monkey confront Hayley over her theft? The week ends on Friday 21 June with the Slaters stunned to realise Hayley plans to sell Charlie’s cab for £10,000 so Jean can get her life savings back – and secretly pregnant Hayles can pocket the rest!

Is this the beginning or the end for a possible love match between Hayley and notoriously unlucky in love Keanu? Will she confess her pregnancy by cousin Kat Moon’s estranged husband Alfie if they end up getting together, or hide the burgeoning bump as long as she can fearing it could put him off? And what will the Slater girls do with Charlie’s taxi – become Uber drivers?!

