What time is BBC1’s documentary Grenfell on TV?

Award-winning director Ben Anthony charts the impact that the devastating Grenfell fire had on the community

Grenfell was the deadliest tower block fire in recent British history, and in this latest, powerful documentary, award-winning director Ben Anthony (7/7: One Day in London) charts the impact the fire wreaked on the local community, survivors and victims’ families.

Here’s everything you need to know about BBC1’s documentary Grenfell.

When is BBC1’s documentary Grenfell on TV?

Grenfell is on BBC1 at 8.30pm on Monday 11th June.

What’s the documentary about?

The in-depth documentary draws from hundreds of hours of footage filmed over the course of the last year. Ben Anthony began documenting on the day after the fire in June 2017, and recorded the toll and impact the disaster had on the nearby community.

Survivors, local councillors, campaigners, faith leaders, Met police and the bereaved are all interviewed for the film, amounting to what the BBC claims is the largest collection of interviews with people connected to the Grenfell tragedy to be collated in a single film.

The film follows several survivors from the emergency relief centres to temporary accommodation and hotels, as they attempt to rebuild their lives.

Anthony also focuses on the power social media has played in the aftermath of the fire, from traumatic footage of the blaze that was widely shared online, to Grenfell Speaks, an online streaming news channel created by a local resident on his iPhone, and which now has scores of followers worldwide.