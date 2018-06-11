Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
What time is BBC1’s documentary Grenfell on TV?

What time is BBC1’s documentary Grenfell on TV?

Award-winning director Ben Anthony charts the impact that the devastating Grenfell fire had on the community

Grenfell (Getty, EH)

Grenfell was the deadliest tower block fire in recent British history, and in this latest, powerful documentary, award-winning director Ben Anthony (7/7: One Day in London) charts the impact the fire wreaked on the local community, survivors and victims’ families.

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about BBC1’s documentary Grenfell.

When is BBC1’s documentary Grenfell on TV?

Grenfell is on BBC1 at 8.30pm on Monday 11th June.

What’s the documentary about?

The in-depth documentary draws from hundreds of hours of footage filmed over the course of the last year. Ben Anthony began documenting on the day after the fire in June 2017, and recorded the toll and impact the disaster had on the nearby community.

Survivors, local councillors, campaigners, faith leaders, Met police and the bereaved are all interviewed for the film, amounting to what the BBC claims is the largest collection of interviews with people connected to the Grenfell tragedy to be collated in a single film.

Grenfell Fire MAIN

The film follows several survivors from the emergency relief centres to temporary accommodation and hotels, as they attempt to rebuild their lives.

Advertisement

Anthony also focuses on the power social media has played in the aftermath of the fire, from traumatic footage of the blaze that was widely shared online, to Grenfell Speaks, an online streaming news channel created by a local resident on his iPhone, and which now has scores of followers worldwide.

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about Grenfell

Grenfell (Getty, EH)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

grenfell tower

Channel 4 to go inside Grenfell Tower in virtual reality documentary

Nick Knowles starting work on the DIY SOS special (BBC, HF)

DIY SOS reveals new project to help Grenfell Tower community

144169.9b5b0482-009f-4bc8-80a8-82688f2e6c82

ITV documentary shows firefighters describing the horror of the Grenfell Tower disaster

grenfell tower

Newsnight interviews Grenfell Tower’s 21st floor survivors in special report

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more