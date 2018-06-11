Schedule changes for Coronation Street, EastEnders and Emmerdale this week – full details
Find out how the World Cup coverage affects your favourite soaps
With the 2018 World Cup set to kick off later this week, soap fans can expect some disruption to the schedules when it comes to Coronation Street, EastEnders and Emmerdale. So here’s a handy guide as to what will be showing when this week.
Coronation Street
Monday 11 June – 7.30pm, 8.30pm
Wednesday 13 June – 7.30pm, 8.30pm
Friday 15 June – 8.00pm (an hour-long episode)
EastEnders
Monday 11 June – 8.00pm
Tuesday 12 June – 7.30pm
Thursday 14 June – 7.30pm
Friday 15 June – 9.10pm
Emmerdale
Monday 11 June – 7.00pm
Tuesday 12 June – 7.00pm (an hour-long episode)
Wednesday 13 June – 7.00pm
Thursday 14 June – 7.00pm
Friday 15 June – 7.00pm (an hour-long episode)