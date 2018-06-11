Accessibility Links

Schedule changes for Coronation Street, EastEnders and Emmerdale this week – full details

Find out how the World Cup coverage affects your favourite soaps

With the 2018 World Cup set to kick off later this week, soap fans can expect some disruption to the schedules when it comes to Coronation Street, EastEnders and Emmerdale. So here’s a handy guide as to what will be showing when this week.

Coronation Street

Monday 11 June – 7.30pm, 8.30pm

Wednesday 13 June – 7.30pm, 8.30pm

Friday 15 June – 8.00pm (an hour-long episode)

EastEnders

Monday 11 June – 8.00pm

Tuesday 12 June – 7.30pm

Thursday 14 June – 7.30pm

Friday 15 June – 9.10pm

Emmerdale

Monday 11 June – 7.00pm

Tuesday 12 June – 7.00pm (an hour-long episode)

Wednesday 13 June – 7.00pm

Thursday 14 June – 7.00pm

Friday 15 June – 7.00pm (an hour-long episode)

