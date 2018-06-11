Robert De Niro F-bombs Donald Trump twice on live TV at Tony Awards

The actor has got a bone to pick with the US president

Robert De Niro denounced US President Donald Trump at Sunday’s 2018 Tony Awards, twice dropping the F-bomb on live TV in the process.

The actor was on stage at New York’s Radio City Music Hall to introduce a performance from Bruce Springsteen when he went off script.

“I’m gonna say one thing. F*** Trump,” he said, before raising his fists in the air to cheers from the crowd. Many rose to their feet in support. “It’s no longer down with Trump. It’s f*** Trump.”

The actor then urged people watching at home to vote in the midterm elections in November, and praised Springsteen – who played at the 2008 Democratic National Convention in support of Barack Obama – for his political commitment.

“Bruce, you can rock the house like nobody else and even more importantly in these perilous times, you rock the vote, always fighting for, in your own words, truth, transparency and integrity in government,” he said. “Boy, do we need that now.”

US network CBS managed to mute the the curse word for its audience, but it slipped through the net in other North American broadcasts of the show.

It’s not the first time De Niro has spoken up against the US president. In the month leading up to the 2016 election, he called him a “punk”, a “dog”, and said he wanted to “punch him in the face“.