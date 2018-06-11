Neil from The Inbetweeners scored the winning penalty for England at Soccer Aid and fans loved it

From killing a fish in a boat in Swanage to scoring the winning goal in Soccer Aid – Neil is going up in the world

This will make you feel old: Neil from The Inbetweeners is no longer reminiscing about how much Lego he used to be able to shove up his bum – these days, he’s leading England to victory at Soccer Aid, after scoring the winning goal in a tense penalty shoot-out.

Advertisement

Blake Harrison, the actor who brought Neil into our lives, was one of the celebrity players in the England team who won 4-3 on penalties against the World XI at Old Trafford on Sunday night, following a 3-3 draw.

The England side, captained by Olly Murs, went up against an international team lead by Usain Bolt. The match saw Manchester United legend Eric Cantona make a historic return to the stadium, playing with the likes of Mo Farah, Gordon Ramsay, Paddy McGuinness, Damian Lewis and Mark Wright.

Inbetweeners fans were delighted by Harrison’s triumph, noting that he’s come a long way since his boating debacle in series two of the show…

I’m lost for words 😂 you couldn’t write it from killing a fish in a boat in swanage to scoring the winning goal in soccer aid #SoccerAid2018 pic.twitter.com/pknRvYYvO5 — Jim Musto new (@musto_jim) June 10, 2018

A lot of people were imaging how Jay would react to finally getting himself a “football friend”…

Neil might of scored the winning penalty for #SoccerAid2018 but I would've scored the penalty doing a rabona kick — Jay Cartwright (@J_CartwrightN0T) June 10, 2018

"My mate once scored the winning goal for England" #SoccerAid2018 pic.twitter.com/pFhuGTKxID — Martha 🦊 (@marthaknight_) June 10, 2018

And there was generally a lot of love for Neil all round – especially when Harrison worked the crowd with this expression as the cameras scanned along the line up of players…

I am DONE😭 had to rewind this so many times😂😂😂 #SoccerAid2018 pic.twitter.com/0jfAJeGwmI — Kyrie✨ (@_kyriegraystock) June 10, 2018

Blake Harrison wins it for England!#SoccerAid2018 pic.twitter.com/7con5NM0wo — Around The Grounds 🏟 (@ArndTheGrnds) June 10, 2018

Harrison was last seen as the hapless hitman in BBC1’s acclaimed drama A Very English Scandal, and will next be on screens in the film Madness in the Method and medical TV drama Gods of Medicine alongside Doctor Who’s Pearl Mackie.

Soccer Aid for Unicef 2018 has raised a record-breaking £5,540,259 so far.

Advertisement

You can donate here