Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Love Island fans are rooting for Eyal after his fight with Hayley

Love Island fans are rooting for Eyal after his fight with Hayley

After she "bitched" about him to Wes and Laura, Eyal confronted Hayley. And she was fuming...

Hayley Hughes and Eyal Brooker on Love Island 2018

Things between Eyal and Hayley went from bad to worse in Monday night’s Love Island as the pair had an explosive argument in which he confronted her about “chatting s**t” and “bitching” about him in the villa, while she was adamant she hadn’t said or done anything wrong.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, Hayley had been sat with Laura and Wes talking about the kiss she’d had with Eyal the previous night.

Hayley Hughes and Eyal Brooker on Love Island 2018
Hayley Hughes and Eyal Brooker on Love Island 2018 (ITV)

“I just feel like because I kissed him last night that’s just clarified I don’t want anything more with him,” Hayley told the couple of Eyal, who had chosen to recouple with her the day before.

“There’s no chemistry, I don’t feel like he brings my personality out, I feel like I’m very boring when I’m around him.”

Want more Love Island content? Click here

Dani Dyer, Love Island (ITV, EH)

Hayley then said she felt “sick in my belly”, and “he’s been proper buzzing and it’s making me sick”. She even criticised Eyal for the way he breathes.

“I like a lad that plays it cool, gives you a slap on the arse and that,” she said. Charming.

Anyway, it prompted Wes to have a heart-to-heart with Eyal later that evening, warning him that Hayley had been attacking him behind his back.

Storming off to confront Hayley around the fire pit, Eyal said “let’s raise the f**king heat” (arguably one of the best quotes from Love Island 2018 so far).

Eyal Brooker on Love Island 2018
Eyal Brooker on Love Island 2018 (ITV)

As the pair sat down, Hayley said “why are you fuming?” (twice) to Eyal and denied that she had done anything wrong.

“I don’t want to get to know you,” fumed Eyal (he was fuming, to be fair), before saying Hayley had played him like a fool and he has “absolutely no time for her”.

“You’re here to play a game,” he said, stating that the pair weren’t even friends. “I should’ve trusted my gut last night.”

Hayley Hughes on Love Island 2018
Hayley Hughes on Love Island 2018 (ITV)

Later on, it was Wes who found himself at the receiving end of Hayley’s anger who felt he shouldn’t have told Eyal what had been a private conversation. A private conversation that over 2 million people were listening in on.

After the row, fans on Twitter were firmly Team Eyal and Team Wes – including last year’s islander Marcel Somerville:

We now can’t wait to see what happens next.

Advertisement

Love Island airs daily at 9pm on ITV2

Tags

All about Love Island

Hayley Hughes and Eyal Brooker on Love Island 2018
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

©ITV Plc

Who’s going to be in the new series of Love Island?

Josh Denzel Love Island

Who is Josh Denzel? Meet the Love Island contestant and self-confessed “lads’ lad”

Megan Barton Hanson, Love Island

Who is Megan Barton Hanson? Meet the Love Island contestant who says she’s “too honest”

Love Island episode 3 2018

Will there ever be a Love Island live stream?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more