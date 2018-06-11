Love Island fans are rooting for Eyal after his fight with Hayley

After she "bitched" about him to Wes and Laura, Eyal confronted Hayley. And she was fuming...

Things between Eyal and Hayley went from bad to worse in Monday night’s Love Island as the pair had an explosive argument in which he confronted her about “chatting s**t” and “bitching” about him in the villa, while she was adamant she hadn’t said or done anything wrong.

Earlier in the day, Hayley had been sat with Laura and Wes talking about the kiss she’d had with Eyal the previous night.

“I just feel like because I kissed him last night that’s just clarified I don’t want anything more with him,” Hayley told the couple of Eyal, who had chosen to recouple with her the day before.

“There’s no chemistry, I don’t feel like he brings my personality out, I feel like I’m very boring when I’m around him.”

Hayley then said she felt “sick in my belly”, and “he’s been proper buzzing and it’s making me sick”. She even criticised Eyal for the way he breathes.

“I like a lad that plays it cool, gives you a slap on the arse and that,” she said. Charming.

Anyway, it prompted Wes to have a heart-to-heart with Eyal later that evening, warning him that Hayley had been attacking him behind his back.

Storming off to confront Hayley around the fire pit, Eyal said “let’s raise the f**king heat” (arguably one of the best quotes from Love Island 2018 so far).

As the pair sat down, Hayley said “why are you fuming?” (twice) to Eyal and denied that she had done anything wrong.

“I don’t want to get to know you,” fumed Eyal (he was fuming, to be fair), before saying Hayley had played him like a fool and he has “absolutely no time for her”.

“You’re here to play a game,” he said, stating that the pair weren’t even friends. “I should’ve trusted my gut last night.”

Later on, it was Wes who found himself at the receiving end of Hayley’s anger who felt he shouldn’t have told Eyal what had been a private conversation. A private conversation that over 2 million people were listening in on.

After the row, fans on Twitter were firmly Team Eyal and Team Wes – including last year’s islander Marcel Somerville:

No wes don't let them get in your head. You did the right thing. Why would you back Hayley the fake over Eyal your boy. #dropmeout I hope Eyal gets it poppin with the new bird! #loveisland — Marcel Somerville (@marcel_rockyb) June 10, 2018

Literally me when Eyal finally stood up for himself against Hayley ‘im not your hun, hun’ #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/KZMpYLw5zm — toni nolan (@ch4mpagnemami_) June 10, 2018

Eyal when he realises he’s been taken for an absolute mug by Hayley.. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/OtfFHY2peO — Love Island Banter (@BantsLoveIsland) June 10, 2018

hayley’s playing such a game and it’s so obvious, i feel awful for eyal and kendall they could’ve been so good together 🙁 #loveisland — jess (@JessBelll1) June 10, 2018

Wes being a loyal friend to Eyal and exposing Hayley for the fake game-player she is 👏🏻 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/yem3sR6LBA — Love Island UK (@LoveIsIandUK) June 10, 2018

I dislike Hayley so much, eyal is honestly so down to earth and caring and she just chucks it in his face. #LoveIsland — Josh Clayden (@JoshClayden) June 10, 2018

Wes done the right thing!! I like Hayley but she was bitching about Eyal so he deserved to know what she said. She can’t expect to bitch about someone and not be pulled on it. @LoveIsland — Charley Slaven (@CharleySlaven) June 11, 2018

Hayley defo using Eyal #LoveIsland — Jenjela (@jenjelaa) June 11, 2018

We now can’t wait to see what happens next.

Love Island airs daily at 9pm on ITV2